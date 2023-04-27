Experts urge entrepreneurs to leverage tech, attract investors for growth

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

Experts have enjoined budding entrepreneurs to maximise digital platforms and attract investors to grow their businesses.

They noted that it was imperative to develop digital skills to explore and exploit the inherent limitless advantages of digital platforms to sell products, learn new things and expand their customer base.

They made their views known during a 2-day media dialogue on “Digital Learning Platforms”, organised by National Orientation Agency (NOA) Lagos State and in collaboration with United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF).

The Senior Programme Manager, Technology for Social Change and Development Initiative, Abraham Akpan said that every Nigerian must be technology-driven, adding that digital skills remained the strong room to gain an avenue to reach and sell products to Customers.

Akpan also urged Business Owners to have the capability to drive for ideas in order to attract funds from Investors.

In his words, “Every Nigerian has to be Basic digitally literate, our local farmers and traders have to interact themselves to technology, they must understand how to use technology to see their products.

“Even the grandmas must be able to use Phones efficiently. That’s the Programme we have in our market and what we are about to launch.

“You need to have an idea and even though you have an idea and the capability to drive that idea, nobody will fund you. This is because you are building a tech product, you need to have a tech talent. It’s easier for people who have the technical skill to build their products than someone who has an idea without a technical skill.”

Taiye Tunkarimu, Head, Communication, Stakeholders Management and Promotion,

Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) noted that her organisation has partnered with over 100 Training Centres in Lagos State to train young people on their various businesses.

Taiye also said LSETF has supported over 20,000 people with loans and grants, created direct and indirect jobs to over 195,000 young people, 500 tech startups for young talents, among others.

In her words, “Beyond giving people money, you just don’t want to give them money and let them go, you sit them down on how they would set up the business so that they can prepare yourselves for Investors.

“If you want to grow in your business, you need to prepare yourselves for Investors, you need to know how to relate with customers so that you can grow because the skilled people are the ones driving our economy.

“We don’t just train People anyhow, we look at where tech is involved and that’s why we are able to reduce unemployment and prepare people of what’s required of them in the digital market.

“LSETF has supported over 20,000 people with loans and grants, created direct and indirect jobs for over 195,000 young people, 500 tech startups for young talents, among others.”