Three South West senators driving Akpabio’s ambition

Against the alleged report that South West senators are rooting for the candidature of Senator Godswill Akpabio as the President of the 10th Senate, Senators-elect from South West have dismissed the reports as false and baseless.

A senator-elect who chose to remain anonymous said on Wednesday that the ambition of Senator Godswill Akpabio is driven by three Senators from the South West.

The source said the three senators named withheld are mounting pressure on the president-elect to consider Akpabio as the consensus candidate.

“They told the President-elect Tuesday night that all of us from the South West are supporting Akpabio for Senate President. The other southwest senators are saying the three senators cannot speak for them As South Westerners, we have a good relationship with all Nigerians and these three senators can not speak for us. They are not our leaders and cannot take South West Senators for granted. Our leader is a former Governor who is also a senator.

“For us, we have resolved to do the right thing for the country since it’s the only way Asiwaju ( President-elect) can succeed as President. We have chosen to support fairness and Justice as this country is built on tripod- Hausa, Igbo, and Yoruba. What an Igbo man can do for the country and Asiwaju cannot be compared to what an Annan man not even Ibibio can do for Nigeria and Asiwaju. If you exclude Igbo in the three positions in the country, you may be pushing your luck too far.

We are happy that the President-elect did not listen to them because he is not petty. He likes fairness and he wants to do the right thing. The twelve senators from the South West already have a preferred candidate. We have eleven senators and one ranking senator who have endorsed Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for President and Senator Sani Musa for Deputy Senate President. The Northern Senators and Southern Senators believe in the leadership of these two senators and there is no going back. The good news is that Asiwaju has a strong character and will stand firm on his personal convictions.” said the source

Also speaking, another Senator elect dismissed the three adding that they were only prosecuting the job they were paid to do, “ Those three are just pursuing their personal interests. Akpabio promised Yayi Chairman of the Appropriation committee and also promised the other two juicy committees. So it’s basically about their interests not for Tinubu’s success or unity of Nigeria. Is the opinion of three senators greater than the opinion of 12 senators? We have endorsed Senator Kalu

Meanwhile, others eyeing the 10th Senate presidency include, Senator Jibrin Barau (APC Kano North); and Senator Abdul- Aziz Yari (APC, Zamfara);

Also, there are insinuations that Governor David Umahi (APC, Ebonyi South) and Mr. Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo North), who would be first-time legislators are interested in becoming senate president.