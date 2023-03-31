Ex-TETFUND boss heads Kano Governor-elect transition C’ttee

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The former Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Dr Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, has been named to head the Gubernatorial Transition Committee of the Kano State Governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor-elect, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa on Friday.

According to the statement, Bichi, who doubles as the NNPP 2023 Senatorial Candidate for Kano North is to Chair the 65-member committee, while a retired Permanent Secretary, Abdullahi Musa is to serve as the Secretary.

“The Transition Committee will amongst other things, facilitate the orderly transfer of power from the outgoing Ganduje Administration to the incoming Abba Gida Gida Administration.

“His Excellency, the Kano State Governor-elect will inaugurate the Committee on Saturday 1st April 2023 by 2:00 PM.

“The sub-committees on various sectors and sub-sectors would be announced in due course,” the statement however reads.