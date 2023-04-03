Ex-Militant leaders call for support for Oborevwori, assure of his competence

By Akpokona Omafuaire, WARRI

FORMER Commanders of the Defunct Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta (MEND) and Movement for the Actualisation of the Dreams of Niger Deltans (MADND) have called for support for Governor-Elect, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, assuring that he will build bridges of uncommon development and peace.

This assurance was contained in a press release signed by Chairman, Josiah Oyakonghan a.k.a Commander Oyimi I; Secretary General, Mr. Sokere Ekpos, and Mr Freeborn Ochuko alias Pressure, PRO after the group meeting yesterday.

The group said it was optimistic about how Governor-elect, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration will engender peace and tolerance for the economic development of Delta State.

They call for support and prayers for the Governor-elect, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and Deputy Governor-elect, Sir Monday Onyeme, so their administration can build bridges of peace, tolerance and unity amongst Deltans to usher in a new Delta.

According to the statement, “Even development can only be entrenched if as a people, we support and pray for those saddled with the responsibility of leadership that will foster equality, inclusivity, fairness and oneness for all Deltans regardless of identity, political affinity and tribe.

“Rt. Hon. Oborevwori’s victory is democratically motivated, transparent, free and fair characterizing his pan-Deltan credentials and contents, borne out of the passion and compassion for the peaceful coexistence and unity for all Deltans.

“We congratulate the Governor-elect, Rt. Hon. Oborevwori and tasks him to set a clear policy agenda for the optimal development of the State.

“We restate that the March 18, 2023 governorship election was free, fair and transparent, and the PDP gubernatorial ticket of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and Sir Monday Onyeme won the election clean and clear.” It added.