Ex-BBnaija winner, Whitemoney seals fresh Brand Ambassador deal

Seahorse Lubricant Industries Limited, a leading manufacturer of premium lubricating oil for internal combustion engines and mechanical systems in Nigeria, is excited to announce the renewal of its contract with Big Brother Naija’s Shine Ya Eye Season 6 winner Hazel Oyeze Onouduenyi, popularly known as Whitemoney, as the company’s Brand Ambassador.

Following a highly successful collaboration period since January 2022, Seahorse Lubricant Industries Limited is delighted to extend its partnership with Whitemoney, whose charisma and entrepreneurial spirit align perfectly with the brand’s values and commitment to excellence.

Ebuka Onunkwo, CEO of Seahorse Lubricant Industries Limited, expressed his enthusiasm about the renewed partnership, stating, “White Money has proven to be a fantastic Ambassador for our brand, connecting with our customers and representing our core values.” “We are thrilled to continue working with him and look forward to achieving even greater success together.”

The Brand Ambassador himself, Whitemoney, shared his excitement about the renewed partnership, saying, “I am honored to have the opportunity to continue representing Seahorse Lubricant Industries Limited.” I believe in their products and I am proud to be a part of their winning team. “Let’s keep shining together!”

Since its inception in 2017, Seahorse Lubricant Industries Limited has become a prominent player in Nigeria’s Lubricant Industry, with a range of high-quality products, including Automatic Transmission Fluid, Diesel Engine Oil, Hydraulic Oil, Manual Transmission Fluid, and General Motor Oils.

The Company received numerous accolades, including the “Best Manual Transmission Fluid 2018” by Institute of Oil and Gas Research and Hydrocarbon Studies; “Customer Friendly Lubricant in Nigeria 2018 by Nigeria Entrepreneurs Awards. Africa’s Best World-Class Lubricant Products of the Year 2020 by Africa Oil & Gas Brands Awards. Emerging Brand of the Year 2021 by International Lubricant Conference. Best Automobile Engine Wear and Corrosion Protection Oil Brand Award of the Year 2021 by Institute of Oil and Gas Research & Hydrocarbon Studies. Lubricant Product of the Year 2021 by Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun.

In 2021, CEO Ebuka Onunkwo was named the Industrialist of the Year at the Sun Newspaper Awards. In addition, the Company’s product, Sea Horse 1, won the Best Synthetic Motor Engine Oil of the Year 2022 award at the Quality Product Service Awards by the Institute of Oil and Gas Research and Hydrocarbon Studies.

Also, recall that the Company gave away ten cars to its top 10 distributors at its annual customers’ forum in 2022.

As Seahorse Lubricant Industries Limited continues to grow and innovate, the renewed partnership with Whitemoney is expected to yield even more positive results and strengthen the brand’s presence in Nigeria.