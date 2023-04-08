Ex-BBNaija housemate Nengi sets social media agog with see-through-red outfit

By Benjamin Njoku

Known for shelling out major fashion goals with elegance, former BBNaija ‘lockdown’ housemate Rebecca Nengi Hampson is indeed a pretty problem to many men that admire her beauty.

The reality star and model acknowledged this assertion in a sexy photo she shared on her Instagram page with the caption, “Pretty Problem.”

Posing in a hot see-through- red dress, the Bayelsa State-born beauty exudes effulgence. The photo is definitely causing a stir on IG as her pose has left many in awe. It equally made her look charming, almost like a piece of art. Nengi is all about fearlessly living her dream and she chooses the colour red to do it

Interestingly, the cute photo is a complete treat for all her fans and followers on Instagram. And those who knew Nengi well know that she has always been faithful to red. Red is known to be one of the most basic colours that never gets old. And the baby face and innocent-eyed Nengi is rocking it with panache, while raising the temperature as she radiates pure charm in red.

For anything, the reality star has carved a niche for herself since leaving the BBNajia. She’s been busy chasing her dream,while whetting her admirer’s appetite with her alluring photos which she frequently shares on social media.

Little wonder, Nengi had garnered a large fan base for herself before getting into the BBNaija house, having once been a beauty queen and created a space for herself in the pageantry world as one of the top 5 MDGN contestants in 2017.