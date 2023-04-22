Ex-BBNaija housemate, Diane Russet soars with ‘Ricordi’

By Benjamin Njoku

If there’s anyone that couldn’t hide her excitement following the unveiling of nominees for this year’s Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award, AMVCA, that person should be former Big Brother Niaja,BBN, housemate Diane Russet. In fact, since leaving the BBNaija house, Russet has been on top of her game, doing her thing quietly. She has not been found wanting like most of her fellow 2019 BBNiaja ‘Pepper Dem’ housemates as she delved into the world of movies immediately after leaving the BBNiaja house.

Therefore, it’s not surprising that her hard work and dedication is beginning to pay off, as her TV series, ‘Ricordi’ was nominated as one of the Best Original Drama Series for AMVCA 2023. For the reality star-turned-actress, this is a major breakthrough in her fledgling career, and she can’t take it for granted.

Reacting to the good news in an Instagram post, beautiful Russet thanked Africa Magic for believing in her and giving her this great opportunity.

“My journey won’t be possible without God and Multichoice for giving me a platform in which I found myself and a career that I have fallen so much in love with,” the actress wrote on IG.

Russet’s ‘Ricordi’ will be battling for the award with other TV drama series such as Infiltrada, Accra Medics, Dirty Laundry, Junior Drama Club, Njila,Pazia, Pete, The Rishantes, To Have and To Hold and

Unmarried.

Russet released a short film titled “The Therapist” in 2019, where she made her acting debut. She also produced other short films like “Mo and Mei” as well as “Storm .” She’s the Founder of Russets kitchen, D’Russet, a shopping and retail store that sells ladies’ nightwear, lingerie, and earrings as well as Russet TV and RecordTheSeries. The reality star is definitely on a path to greatness if her drama series wins the award.