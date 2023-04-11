Ex-Anambra governor, Mbadiniju dies at 78

Fomer governor of Anambra State, Chinwoke Mbadinuju has died at the age of 78.

This was confirmed in a statement by his first son, Chetachi Mbadinuju on Tuesday.

“With heavy hearts but utmost gratitude to God for a life well spent, we announce the passing of our father, grandfather, uncle, friend and associate, Dr. Chinwoke Mbadinuju, a former governor of Anambra State and elder statesman,” he said in the statement.

Mr Chetachi, a lawyer, said the former governor “passed on peacefully” on Tuesday morning at the National Hospital Abuja after a brief illness.

“At this trying time, we pray for God’s grace and mercy upon him and those left behind to mourn him,” he added.

He said the family would announce his funeral arrangements in due course.

Mbadinuju was governor of Anambra State between 29 May 1999 and 29 May 2003 under the PDP.