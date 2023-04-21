Ex-aide kicks against World Bank support for Obaseki’s govt

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

A former Chief Press Secretary to Edo State Governor, Mr John Mayaki, has frowned at the continuous support of the World Bank to the Edo State government despite the alleged undemocratic style of the administration.

He also called on the United States of America to ban the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, and some members of his cabinet from travelling for allegedly sponsoring election violence and rigging against the Labour Party, LP, and All Progressives Congress, APC, candidates in the just concluded National and State Assembly elections in the state.

Mayaki in a statement in Benin City alleged that the $75 million World Bank grant to Obaseki’s administration for education about two years ago was a tacit support for “a government that denied and blocked the inauguration of 14 elected House of Assembly members in the state and making sure that the case was never mentioned in court,” which he said was undemocratic.

He said: “The World Bank has sadly continued to give oxygen to an administration that is literally persecuting the opposition in Edo State. It is a sad betrayal of the institution’s values. Obaseki, through violent and abhorrent tactics, forced a one-man rule in Edo State.”

Mayaki alleged that Governor Obaseki “unilaterally denied representation to representatives of the people in the last state assembly election and granted access to a select few minority, who were willing to surrender the autonomy of the House and bow to his wishes.

“Through this totalitarian control achieved with violence and flagrant disregard for the constitution, he went on a borrowing spree, racking up loans with neither the approval of the people as would have ordinarily been the case with a functional assembly, nor a transparent account of government expenses, including bogus and inflated contracts awarded to friends and cronies in his elaborate patronage network.