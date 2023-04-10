Ex-AGF, Bola Ajibola dies at 89

….As Buhari, Tinubu, Abiodun, others mourn

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Levinus Nwabughiogu & James Ogunnaike

A former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Bolasodun Adesumbo Ajibola, popularly called Bola Ajibola, is dead.

He died, yesterday, at the age of 89 years.

A family source, who confirmed his death, said: “With very deep heart and gratitude to Almighty Allah, our Dad, Bola Ajibola, departed this world over the midnight. May Almighty Allah bless him with Aljanah Firdaus.”

The man Bola Ajibola

Bola Ajibola was a Nigerian jurist and was Attorney-General and the Minister of Justice of Nigeria from 1985 to 1991 and a Judge of the International Court of Justice from 1991 to 1994.

He was president of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, from 1984 to 1985. He was also one of five Commissioners on the Eritrea-Ethiopia Boundary Commission, organized through the Permanent Court of Arbitration.

He was a Prince from Owu and was born on March 22, 1934, in Owu, near Abeokuta, Colonial Nigeria, to the Owu royal family of Oba Abdul-Salam Ajibola Gbadela II, who was the traditional ruler of Owu between 1949 and 1972.

Ajibola attended both Owu Baptist Day School and Baptist Boys’ High School in Abeokuta between 1942 and 1955.

He obtained his bachelor’s degree in Law (LL.B) at the Holborn College of Law, University of London between 1959 and 1962 and was called to the English Bar at the Lincoln’s Inn in 1962.

He returned to Nigeria to practice law, specialising in Commercial Law and International Arbitration.

He established an Islamic and co-educational institution, Crescent University, in Nigeria in 2005, and he served as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria, MUSWEN.

He was the High Commissioner of Nigeria to the United Kingdom from 1999 to 2002.

Late jurist was an advocate for justice, equity — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, who condoled with the family of the former AGF, commiserated with the legal community in Nigeria.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, quoted Buhari as saying, “His contributions to the development of our legal system cannot be overstated, serving as the Attorney General and Minister for Justice at a critical period in the nation’s history. His patriotic inclinations, integrity and passion for service and advancement of humanity will continue to resonate after him.”

He’ll be remembered for his patriotism—Tinubu

Also, the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday, expressed sadness over the demise of International Jurist, Ajibola.

Tinubu, in a statement by his Media Office and signed by Tunde Rahman, sympathized with the family of the deceased, acknowledging Ajibola’s important contributions to Nigeria’s political evolution, nation-building, legal profession and international jurisprudence.

The President-elect said: “I received the news of the passing, on Sunday, of Prince Bola Ajibola, SAN at 89, with profound sadness.

“The former Nigeria’s Minister of Justice and leader of the Bar was an eminent statesman and legal icon whose contributions to national progress and development will be written in gold.

“Prince Ajibola will be remembered for his patriotism and love for Nigeria and his countrymen and women regardless of their ethnic origin or religious persuasions.”

Gbajabiamila mourns Prince Bola Ajibola

Similarly, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday, said with the passing of the late Prince Bola Ajibola, the Nigerian legal profession has lost one of its finest and most authoritative voices.

Gbajabiamila said it is on record that many Nigerian lawyers have undergone the tutelage of the late Prince Ajibola.

Ajibola’s death, end of an era —Gov Abiodun

Also, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, yesterday, described Ajibola’s death as a big loss to the judiciary, adding that his legacies in the judiciary, philanthropy and the educational development of Nigeria would never be forgotten.

Governor Abiodun, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, said: “The death of this illustrious son of Ogun State, a celebrated jurist and judicial activist, public intellectual and elder statesman, is a severe blow to all of us who knew him

“Words cannot adequately convey my heartfelt sorrow over Papa’s death, for he was a kind and beautiful soul who spread love to all who encountered him.

“He was a jewel of the law profession and an accomplished judicial officer of prodigious hue. Baba was a go-getter who delivered on any assignment committed to his hands because of his belief that service should always come first.

“Besides, he was a great religious influencer and philanthropist who established the faith-based Crescent University in his hometown, Abeokuta.

He was a Godly humanist —Isola

On his part, the High Commissioner of Nigeria to the United Kingdom, Mr Sarafa Isola described the late Ajibola as a Godly humanist.

Isola, in a condolence letter to the Ajibola family, said: “I received the news of the passing of your patriarch, Prince Ajibola with condolences. My heart goes out to you and your entire family at this difficult time. His demise is a loss not just to your family, Ogun State and Nigeria, but to the entire world. Prince Ajibola, was a noble Prince, a Godly humanist, an adherent Muslim, an outstanding legal luminary, an erudite judge, a quintessential diplomat, and a committed educationist.” His contributions to the legal field and Nigeria’s diplomatic efforts were invaluable. His footprints in the field of education as the founder of Crescent University, Abeokuta will remain indelible, and his legacies will be remembered for generations to come.

“His tireless efforts in the promotion of the rule of law, human rights and justice were an inspiration to many, and his impact on the legal profession was profound as he received both national and international accolades.”