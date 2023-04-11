Ex-AGF, Bayo Ojo, pays tributes to late Bola Ajibola

By Innocent Anaba

Former Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, Chief Bayo Ojo, SAN, has paid glowing tributes to the former Judge of International Court of Justice, The Hague, Netherlands, Prince Bola Ajibola, describing him as an accomplished jurist, arbitrator and educator.

The former Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, President, in his condolence message, said the late jurist would be greatly missed, adding that his death was a big loss to the legal profession, the education sector, and Nigeria as a whole.

His said: “Bola Ajibola was an exceptional patriot and lover of the Nigerian nation, a legal mind per excellence, a consummate administrator, and a very good man. With the passing of Prince Ajibola, the Nigerian nation has lost an irreplaceable icon.

“He was a legendary arbitrator, and at different times the president of the NBA (1984-1985), president, The World Association of Judges, chairman, Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria and president, World Bank Administrative Tribunal, among other notable accomplishments.

“He made positive impacts during his life. Having risen to the pinnacle of his career, took his brilliance in law practice to the International Court of Justice at The Hague where he served meritoriously between 1991 and 1994.

“He was a great humanitarian, who lived a life dedicated to the peace, unity and development of Nigeria.

“I feel a deep sense of loss on hearing the news of the demise of our former Attorney-General, Ajibola: a great Nigerian, an unimpeachable patriot, a sound legal mind, humanist, and a quintessential legal luminary of global reputation. His death, no doubt, marked the end of an eventful career of an exceptional Nigerian, whose love for country was total,” he added.