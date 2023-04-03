‘Evil has an expiry date’, Linc Edochie reacts to nephew’s death

Linc, the elder brother of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has reacted to the death of his nephew, Kambilichukwu.

Kambilichukwu, Yul and May’s first son, died on Thursday after he suddenly developed a seizure while playing football with his schoolmates.

Linc, in a video, said that Kambili’s untimely death was traumatic for the family.

He revealed that while they have tried to remain positive in the present time of grieving, it hasn’t been easy.

He said, “Hello everyone, the last couple of days have been completely traumatizing. I’m not gonna lie… But the bible says in all things give thanks to God

“It’s actually difficult practising this because, as human beings, it is not easy. But still, the bible doesn’t lie. I know we are gonna emerge stronger from this, and I also know that evil has an expiry date.”