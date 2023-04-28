Evidence Samuel clinches Nigerian youth achievers awards

By Josephine Agbonkhese

Abia State-born and fast-rising gospel artistes’ manager and CEO of Evidos Entertainment Media, Evidence Samuel, has clinched the prestigious Nigeria Youth Achievers’ Award.

The prolific artistes’ manager who emerged the best among hundreds of others who contested for the 6th edition of the awards, came tops in the category managing artistes in the media space in the country.

An elated Samuel spoke with Vanguard, saying, “I am really excited about this success as it signals a major breakthrough in my career as a manager of entertainment firm.

“This is a befitting reward for the hardwork one has put into making managing musicians and other talented people. The Nigerian Youth Achievers Award, to me, shall be a stepping stone to greater feats for us in the industry.

“It has ignited in me the fire to aim for the best in the nearest future. I count it as a great encouragement for me to continue to put in my best in the industry.

“I really appreciate the organisers of this awards ceremony and l assure them and our numerous fans that we shall continue to give our best to the industry.

“My philosophy has always been to think big about life and dream big, and with this award, l am beginning to realise some of my dreams. More and bigger more are coming.”

Samuel has carved a niche for himself in the industry, and has worked with much bigger names such as Moses Bliss, Samsong, Frank Edwards, Eben, Chris Morgan, Steve Crown, Solomom Lange, Prospa Ochimana and Ema Onxy, among others.