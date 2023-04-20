Ethnic youth leaders urge Buhari to ensure smooth transition

President Muhammadu Buhari

…demand 45% Youth Affirmative Action plan, inclusion in Tinubu’s govt

By Ezra Ukanwa

ABUJA—OVER 407 ethnic nationalities in Nigeria, on Wednesday, implored President Mohammed Buhari to get tough with plotters of interim government and ensure smooth transition, ahead of the inauguration of the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29, 2023.

Furthermore, the nationalities under the aegis of Nigeria Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Council, appealed to all Nigerians to remain calm and resolute in the task of rebuilding a new Nigeria.

The groups, insisting that the February 25 presidential election was credible and keenly contested, added that the congratulatory messages from nations of the world attested to Tinubu’s victory.

The President-General of NENYLC, Terry Obeih, spoke on behalf of the organisation during a press briefing in Abuja attended by Balarabe Rufai (Arewa Youth Coalition); Oladotun Hassan (Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide); Emmanuel Zopmal (Middle Belt Youth Council); Mazi Okwu Nnabuike (Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide); Hamisu Mohammed Dass (North-East Youth Council).

He said: “We are concerned to call on President Muhammadu Buhari alongside the Council of States as we irrevocably demand for the smooth transition ahead of the inauguration of the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29, 2023.

“Regrettably, we are aghast to see how some primordial sentiments and dwarfism thoughts are being peddled by some disgruntled agent provocateurs under various guise of political cabals and elderstatemen’s evil ploy has continued to generate and currently unearthing plethora of hydra-headed issues ranging from Ethnic bigotry, political animosity and religious uprising, wherein some persons of ulterior motives who are ready to throw the country into flames are hellbent to cause monumental havocs and war by calling for Interim National Government whereas there is NO iota of legitimate constitutional reason to allow for such ill-motivated deceitful actions.

“The 2023 Presidential elections is believed and adjudged as the most credible, free and fair Election as conspicuously witnessed by all Nigerians, with attendant congratulatory felicitations from various leading nations of the world; US, UK, France, China, Germany to mention a few.

“When a country experiences an increased GDP that does not reflect on the lives of the common people, hence when you ask them they will tell you it is a scam. This goes the same with the position of some foreign and local observer’s opinions that the election is not credible. Therefore It is evident that the votes of Nigerians have counted considering the upset in the traditional political map of the country, wherein in some states an incumbent government lost due to the popular will of the people.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu won and was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Our resolve in the promotion of peace, unity and progress of Nigeria remains undeterred and sacrosanct, hence the urgent need to condemn the purveyors of this evil machinations imbroglio to order.

“We therefore use this medium to reiterate our maximum support, congratulates and assure the President-Elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of our unalloyed supports, while using this medium to appeal to all Nigerians to remain calm and resolute in the task of rebuilding a sustainable new Nigeria. Posterity shall indeed take into records anyone involved in the orchestrated ploy inevitably aimed at erupting war rather than peace.”

While expressing confidence that the Tinubu-led administration would deliver on his campaign promises, urged the president-elect to approve of the 45 per cent Youth Affirmative Action plan and inclusion in the new administration.

“We are confident that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led APC government will deliver on his promises of good governance, restructuring, education, power, agricultural revolution, security of lives and properties, economic stability, growth and development of Nigeria.

“We specially demand for 45% Youth Affirmative Action plan and inclusion in the new administration, for the Nigerian youths played huge roles towards the successful election of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as they all came out enmasse to vote massively, hence the time for reciprocity and appreciation to young Nigerians”, he said.