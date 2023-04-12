Erosion: Soludo urged to rescue Umueri community

The Prime Minister of Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU), Chief John Metchie, has appealed to Governor Chukwuma Soludo to rescue Umueri community in Anambra East Local Government Area from erosion, saying many roads and villages risk being cut off.

He also commended Soludo and the state Commissioner for Transportation, Mrs. Patricia Igwebuike for the ongoing “sensitization on safety requirements,” preparatory to the commencement of water transportation in the state.

Metchie who is also the African Director, International Association of World Peace Advocates (A United Nations affiliate), hailed the duo for the commencement of the Otu-Ocha Marine Project in Anambra East Local Government, saying it would bring huge relief to communities in the coastal areas of the state.

Metchie, who doubles as the President-General of Umueri community, said this in a statement by his media team.

He said the people of Umueri and the entire Anambra East Local Government would remain eternally grateful to the state government for the special attention given to the area.

He also recalled the renovation, upgrading and equipping of Umueri General Hospital among others.

Metchie said-l: “Today, I want to thank my Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo and the state Commissioner For Transportation, Mrs. Patricia Igwebuike, for the ongoing sensitization on safety requirements.

“There is excitement in many communities in Anambra East Local Government, seeing the massive sensitization and distribution of water safety material to residents, as part of the drill, to prepare our people for water transportation that the government is about to kick-off.

“With safe water transportation, our communities would benefit immensely because there would be ease of community-to-community movement while farmers can reach their farms and rural and urban markets with relief.

“It is something to be grateful about, that Umueri and many communities in Anambra East Local Government have been benefitting from the administration of Governor Soludo and we are thankful for the attention given to the area, in terms of infrastructural provision, example is the recent installation of 50 CCTV Cameras across communities in the local government for security surveillance and other purposes as well as the renovation, upgrading and equipping of Umueri General hospital, with the deployment of Chief Medical Director, doctors, nurses and Dental clinic to the facility; among others.

“While we express our appreciation, like Oliver Twist, I want to beg my working Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, to kindly come to the rescue of Umueri, from the menace of massive and fast expanding erosion which is destroying rural roads with the threat to cut-off villages.

“I want my Governor to note that only his personal, urgent intervention would save us from the natural but controllable disaster.

“I have no doubt that His Excellency, who has shown leadership and empathy in governance, would come to our rescue on this, as he has done in the past.

“May God bless Anambra State and our working Governor.”