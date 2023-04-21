Enugu varsity bans staff, students from fixing artificial nails, eyelashes

The management of Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu has banned the wearing of shorts by staff and students to work and lectures.

GO-UNI, an institution owned by the Catholic Diocese of Enugu, also stated that fixing fingernails, eyelashes, and other artificial materials on the body will no longer be allowed in the university.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Rev. Christian Anieke, who announced this while addressing staff and students and its group of institutions warned that the management would not tolerate staff or students who wear tights and other materials that expose the sensitive parts of their bodies, stressing that such acts distract other members of the university.

He made it clear only black and brown hair would be allowed on campus and gave the staff and students one month to adjust to the new rules or be disciplined.

The Vice-Chancellor announced that henceforth, students will be expected to wear their faculty uniforms from Tuesdays to Fridays, pointing out that the directive follows the approval for students to wear cultural attires on Fridays.

He said that the exchange of pornographic materials is taboo in institutions.

Anieke advised the staff of the group of institutions to be proactive and cover their lectures as the management would not have any excuse in case of disruption of the university’s academic programmes.

The VC warned final-year students against plagiarism, stressing that the university librarian had been directed to carry out plagiarism tests on all research works by the students and staff of the institutions.

Anieke asked the students to report any staff of the institutions who frustrate them in the completion of their projects.