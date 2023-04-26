Enugu police command confirms murder of APGA chieftain

By Anayo Okoli.



ENUGU-THE Enugu state police command had confirmed the killing of former APGA governorship aspirant in the state, Engr. Dons Udeh was reported kidnapped last week

The police said the command has embarked on an investigation to fish out those behind his death.

Engr. Udeh who was declared missing last Saturday, was found dead and his body was said to have been found in the 9th Mile area, on the outskirts of Enugu metropolis. His vehicle was also said to have been recovered.

Ude was not picking up his calls which raised fears that he might have been abducted. A source said his telephone was later found by the wall of the Ogui Police Station heightening the fears that something was wrong with him.



His wife who had been trying the line was later informed that the phone was found.

Confirming his death, the police command through its spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, DSP, said:

“The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Ahmed Ammani, fdc, has ordered the Homicide Section of the State CID and Tactical Squads of the Command to combine efforts and conduct a full-scale discreet investigation to unravel the circumstances of the murder of Engr. Dons Udeh (male), fish out and bring the perpetrators of the heinous crime to book, within the shortest possible time.



“The lifeless and decomposing body of the deceased, identified as a 2023 Enugu State Governorship Election Aspirant under the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), was found in a bush at 9th Mile bypass in Udi Local Government Area, on 25/04/2023 at about 1100hrs, with marks of violence, which strongly suggests that he was murdered.

“The corpse was evacuated to the hospital, where it was confirmed dead and deposited in the mortuary for preservation and medical autopsy, by Police Operatives serving in 9th Mile Police Division of the Command.



“Meanwhile, preliminary investigation indicates that the deceased was reported to have been missing since Saturday, 22nd April 2023, at about 4pm, when he left his Enugu City home in a white-coloured Toyota Highlander Jeep, with registration number: ENU 800 NX, to an undisclosed destination. “All efforts made to trace his whereabouts proved abortive, until his remains were found on the said date and location, while the vehicle was later found abandoned and recovered today, 26/04/2023 at about 10am, at Ngwo, along Old Enugu Road, Udi Local Government Area.



“Further development shall be communicated, please”.