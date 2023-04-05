Enugu House of Assembly asks Buhari, NASS to probe role of military in state’s guber election

The Enugu State House of Assembly has asked President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly to cause investigation into what it described as the “ignoble role of the military in the just concluded governorship and State House of Assembly elections in the state”.

The resolution was sequel to a motion on a matter of urgent public importance moved by the Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts and Anti-corruption, Hon. Dr. Chinedu Nwamba on Tuesday.

Moving the motion, Hon. Nwamba raised the concern that whereas the 1999 Constitution was clear that the role of the military was to defend Nigeria against external aggression and maintain her territorial integrity, members of the armed forces were used to intimidate, arrest, and suppress voters believed to be PDP members and supporters during the March 18 governorship and House of Assembly elections in parts of Enugu State.

Quoting extant cases restraining the military from meddling in elections, Hon. Nwamba said that the people of Enugu State woke up on the eve of the election to see fierce-looking and arms-wielding soldiers prowl parts of the state.

He decried the abduction of electoral officers, manipulation of results, denying of PDP agents access to collation centres across several local government areas whereas agents of other parties had unfettered entrance into the centres on Election Day.

Hon. urged the House to also condemn the military usurpation of the duties of the police and their brutalisation and intimidation of voters.

Consequent upon several contributions by lawmakers, who collaborated the alleged excesses of the military against PDP candidates and supporters in their respective constituencies, the Enugu State House of Assembly unanimously resolved to call on President Buhari and the National Assembly to save the nation’s democracy by ensuring that the masterminds and culprits were brought to book.

“This Honourable House urges the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, to cause an inquisition and investigate the roles and excesses of the Military and Security Agencies in Enugu State during the March 18 elections with a view to sanctioning anybody found wanting and to serve as a deterrent to others.

“This Honorable House urges the National Assembly to confirm if it gave an approval to deploy fully-armed military personnel on the March 18 Governorship and House of Assembly elections in Enugu State” the House unanimously resolved