Enugu guber election massively rigged – Speaker

By Chinedu Adonu

The speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi on Tuesday said that the governorship and House of Assembly election held on 18th of March was massively rigged.

Ubosi made this known while accepting the motion presented at the plenary in Enugu on Tuesday by the member representing Nsukka East constituency Hon. Chinedu Nwamba.

Hon. Ubosi urged President Muhammad Buhari to investigate military excesses, intimidating and harassment in Enugu State during

March 18th governorship/state assembly elections, with a view to sanctioning anybody found wanting to serve as a deterrent to others.

“There was massive electoral malpractices and intimidation that marred the 2023 governorship and state assembly Elections in

parts of Enugu State,” he said.

He also urged the National Assembly to confirm if there is an Act from her to deploy fully armed military personnel’s to Enugu State on March 18th.

In a motion of urgent public importance, Nwamba said that the Constitutional role of the Military as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution of the federal Republic of Nigeria, chapter 6. Part 3. Section 217 sub section 2a and 2b, which was to defend Nigeria from external aggression.

Nwamba said that other roles of the military was to maintain its territorial integrity and securing its borders from violation on land, sea, or air.

He said, “on March 17, Enugu State citizens woke up to notice the heavy deployment of combat-ready fierce-looking AK47 wielding Soldiers in all the 17 Local Governments Areas of the State as they were prowled about the roads and streets,” he said.

The lawmaker explained that heavy armoured vehicles and high military armaments as though they were headed for war were also seen on the March 18, the day of the Guber and State Houses of Assembly elections.

He, however, said that the manhandling and fragrant intimidation especially of members and supporters of the ruling party during the elections to provide cover for the electoral heist that went down in the state calls for a deeper concern.

“It was also more worrisome and ignoble how the armed forces and security agencies were enabling the electoral brigandage and frauds, including the abduction of electoral officers, the inflation of votes under duress, the barricading of collation centres especially in all the LGA headquarters of INEC and refusing agents and officials of the ruling party entrance into the centres.

“Whereas, other party agents and supporters has unfettered access to the centres where election results from various wards were rigged against the ruling party” he said.

While contributing, Mr, Paul Nnajiofor of Nkanu East constituency, Mr Chima Obieze of Ezeagu, Ezenta Ezeani of Igbo Etiti East, Mr Iloabuchi Aniagu of Nkanu West and Mr Ibenaku Onoh of Enugu North constituency unanimously applauded the the initiator of the motion for being apt.