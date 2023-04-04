Enugu Assembly urges Buhari to investigate military excesses during March elections

Enugu State House of Assembly on Tuesday urged President Muhammad Buhari to investigate alleged military excesses, intimidation and harassment during March 18 governorship and state assembly elections.

The motion for the requested investigation was moved at plenary by Hon. Chinedu Nwamba (PDP-Nsukka East).

He noted that the constitutional role of the military was to defend Nigeria from external aggression and to maintain its territorial integrity and secure its borders from violation from land, sea, or air.

He said that on March 17, Enugu State citizens woke up to notice heavy deployment of combat-ready, fierce-looking, AK47-wielding soldiers in all the 17 local government areas.

The lawmaker explained that heavily armoured vehicles and sophisticated armaments dotted the landscape as though the military was headed to war, whereas elections were holding the day after.

He said there was manhandling and fragrant intimidation of people during the period.

Supporting the motion, Speaker of the House, Chief Edward Ubosi urged President Buhari to investigate the roles and excesses of the military in Enugu State during the elections.

He charged the president to sanction anybody found wanting to serve as a deterrent to others.

Ubosi alleged massive electoral malpractices and intimidation that marred the 2023 governorship and state assembly elections in parts of Enugu State.

The speaker also charged the National Assembly to confirm if there was an Act from it to deploy fully-armed military personnel to Enugu State on March 17.

Five other lawmakers supported the motion.