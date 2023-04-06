Enugu 2023: CSOs, others move to protect Mbah’s mandate

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Civil Society Organisations, CSOs and other stakeholders in Enugu State yesterday launched a mandate protection movement for the Governor-Elect of Enugu State, Barr Peter Mbah, who contested and won the 2023 guber poll under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The move was initiated by leading CSOs and attracted the interest of several pressure groups, professional associations, religious entities, and youth and women pro-democracy networks among others.

They officially launched the “Mbah Mandate Movement, “M3GROUP” aimed at driving widespread advocacies and leading civic actions to safeguard the mandate of Peter Mbah against all forms of existing and potential threats or distractions.

Speaking on the movement, the Convener and Lead Speaker of the group, Comrade Kennedy Iyere, disclosed that, the need to defend the mandate of Peter Mbah is critical to the rapid development of Enugu State.

He affirmed that Peter Mbah administration will engender a responsible government whose priority is to accelerate social and economic development for the sustainable well-being of Enugu State and its people.

“The stakeholders who initiated this project believe that Barr Peter Mbah deserved the victory he got at the polls on the 18th March, 2023. They affirmed that he was the best among the key contestants.

“Tell me who else, if not Peter Mbah, his records of past performances have made him the most acceptable among the three key persons who contested for the 2023 Enugu guber seat. His victory was well deserved and the results of the polls reflected the will of the people. Look at his achievements in the private sector where he distinguished himself, as a pacesetter.

“His Pinnacle Oil and Gas proudly has over 8000 employees. His Peter Mbah Foundation has shown compassion to thousands of persons through various humanitarian interventions. Among other contestants, show me anyone of them who has such an enviable legacy.

“Mbah has come to serve and to move Enugu State to its next realm of development and Ndi Enugu are aware of this. Therefore, those who are making efforts to distract his focus are hereby advised to distance themselves from him. This is the reason stakeholders have gathered today to launch the Mbah Mandate Movement, also known as M3GROUP, in its short form. It is a widespread advocacy group whose aim is to safeguard the mandate of Peter Mbah”, Iyere declared.

Stakeholders at the event thanked Ndi Enugu for giving their votes and their mandate to Peter Mbah. They assured Ndi Enugu and Nigerians at large that Peter Mbah remains the best and safest hand Enugu needs at this point as Governor.

They appealed to the conscience of all stakeholders and further reminded them of the need to prioritize the well-being of Ndi Enugu above other personal or collective interests. They said that the prioritization of the well-being of Ndi Enugu is the primary reason Peter Mbah has volunteered to serve as Governor. They appealed for the support of everyone and also cautioned against distractions.

It is worthy to indicate that Prof Chris Nwaokobia, was the keynote speaker at the event. He is a major ally of Peter Obi and one of the key leaders of the Obidient Movement.

Prof Nwaokobia said Peter Mbah won the support of the “Obidients” because he has the ingredients they want to see in the Governor they desire for a new Nigeria. Also, popular Nollywood Actress, Patience Ozokwo (Mama G), who is also a known figure in the “Obidient Movement” shared the same opinion with Prof Chris Nwaokobia.

According to Mama G, Peter Mbah possesses the Character, Competency and Capacity which will make him the best Governor to ever lead Enugu State. Several others who spoke at the event also aligned themselves with the views of Prof Nwaokobia and Patience Ozokwo.

Various and different interest groups attended the event. Scores of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) participated and they were led by Enugu Network of Civil Society Organizations. Several groups attended the event, including NBA, NUJ, PCRC, the Obidient Movement, NCFront, IPAC, CNPP, CRPP, TMG, League of Women Voters etc. Different youth and women groups, student organizations, religious entities and Artisan networks were among the participants.

The stakeholders however pledged their commitment towards safeguarding the mandate of Peter Mbah and have aligned themselves with the Mbah Mandate Movement (M3GROUP), as a vehicle for the same purpose.