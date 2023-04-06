Entrepreneurs must focus more on duties to society – JCI Nigeria

By Gabriel Olawale

The Junior Chamber International, JCI Nigeria, has admonished entrepreneurs to focus more on their duties to the society so that it can be a better place for all.

Speaking during the JCI Ikeja Innovative Enterprise Exhibition and Seminar in Lagos, the 2022 President of JCI, Argenis Argulo said that in as much as entrepreneurs have some basic rights in society, they also have duties to make this planet a better place.

He explained that an entrepreneur has minimum responsibilities to be part of the solutions for this planet. When you understand these duties, you will discover amazing benefits for your business.

“The world needs innovative global leaders and entrepreneurs who can grow while navigating a future that is complex and ever-changing.”

“We need leaders who are not just talking about company development alone but have the flexibility to adapt to this changing world.”

He urged organisations and individuals to work towards the actualization of 17 Sustainable Development Goals, saying, “We need to ask ourselves which duty we will assume for the survival of this plant, not only about our pocket.”

“How are we going to be part of the growth of our country and our people?”

Corroborating his views, the convener of the Bedrock Initiative, Mr. Ikenna Okechukwu, said that anybody can become an entrepreneur in as much as they can make something happen. “Entrepreneurship is a mindset, not just a status or designation; it is a mindset of value creation, problem solving.”

He listed some of the required criteria, which include being open minded, creative, patient, gratifying, disciplined, focused, and having integrity.

Speaking on the theme, “Entrepreneurship, growth, and competitiveness in 2023” Okechukwu who was among the panelists, said that to be ahead in a competitive business environment requires empathy. “Empathy is the ability to take feedback from people and use it to improve your business. That is how you can constantly be ahead.

On her part, Host President, JCI Ikeja, Amb. Oyebola Olafasakin, said that the idea behind the seminar and exhibition was to support young people with innovative ideas that can make the world a better place.

She disclosed that the event also offers entrepreneurs opportunities to explore the latest trends, strategies, and technologies that are transforming the world of business.

Oyebola revealed that the JCI Ikeja Innovation Enterprise Seminar started in 2018 with a focus on linking small and medium-sized businesses with opportunities that are bound through innovation and the upscaling of businesses.

“But in 2021, it was upgraded to the Innovation Enterprise Exhibition Seminar, IEES, to ensure that small scale businesses get the opportunities to put their business in front of all their prospective customers. In 2023, we further improve IEES to include a grant of N5 million for business owners who participated in our business page.”

She appreciated the keynote speaker, JCI, Argenis Argulo, who visited Nigeria from Venezuela to share knowledge and expertise with the gathering, “His experiences will guide us in our effort to create a more sustainable, inclusive and innovative business here in Nigeria.”