Entertainment runs in my family – Actress, Bojesomo Busayo

Actress, Bojesomo Balogun Busayo is quickly making a name for herself in Nollywood and serenading fans with her impressive acting prowess.

Bojesomo who has featured in movies like ‘Once Debe’, ‘Zobomania’, ‘Derayo’, ‘ Opuro’ amongst others , is a banking and finance graduate of Osun State Polytechnic.

Busayo’s films often tackle important social issues,which adds value to the lives of her fans.

On how her acting journey started,she said: “My maternal grandfather was a musician. So entertainment has always been part of my family. I grew up being exposed to how he dances and performs on stage. I respect sir Dele Odule, but I got trained by Murphy Afolabi. When I left there, I also worked with the likes of Toyosi Adesanya and others. It’s been an exciting journey so far”.

Shedding light on how she interprets her roles, the fashionable actress:” I love to give my best to every movie I appear in. Excellence is my watchword. The moment I get a movie script, what I do next is to get into the character and immerse myself into the role”.

With her brilliant approach to filmmaking and her commitment to remarkable acting, Bojesomo Balogun Busayo is truly taking Nollywood by storm. We can’t wait to see what she will achieve next.