Energy: Nigeria, other African nations need time to use gas as fuel

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

Advocates of Energy transition have been told to give Nigeria and other African nations adequate time to use natural gas as their transition fuel to a cleaner future.

Many global institutions and other stakeholders had made repeated calls on oil and gas-producing nations to abandon fossil fuel, due mainly to its negative environmental consequences.

But in a session that had, ‘Building the Energy for Tomorrow’, at the just-concluded Nigeria International Energy Summit in Abuja, Dr. Ainojie Alex Irune, Chief Operating Officer, Oando Energy Resources & Executive Director, Oando PLC, stressed that African nations should be given time to transit using gas as its transition fuel.

He also called on Nigeria and other African countries to act fast, adding that they already have commercial reserves of natural gas.

Dr. Irune said: “For the first time in the history of the world, we are going to see energy growth and demand outstrip average economic growth across the world, in a time where the energy mix is still being contended; contended because the primarily developed world has a view of what this mix should be, and Africa has a different perspective.

“Against the backdrop of our youth population, poverty index, and intra-African collaboration, we need to get impatient about delivering value and development to our people. The molecule of oil in our ground must be excavated with urgency; I’m talking about oil, and we must create the balance sheet that will fund the transition. The PIA has come to make that journey a little less tortuous and whilst the PIA is not perfect, it is a starting point; but also understands that the PIA can quickly become obsolete because of the pace of change.”

NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, Africa Energy Chamber, in a session themed ‘ Security vs Energy Transition- Global Perspective for a Sustainable Energy Future’, explained why the continent needs to leverage its immediate resources to eliminate energy poverty.

He said: “Africa is a gas continent. I wish we had discovered gas before we discovered oil. We are in Nigeria, Africa’s gas giant, and must continue working towards creating an enabling environment and incentivizing participation in the gas value chain.

“We all recognize that gas is a transition fuel. However, we are the leaders, because Nigeria is a gas province with a little bit of oil, and by investing in this gas and developing it, it will be the lever for developing our industry, kick-starting our economy, and taking us into the age where we can genuinely compete with the rest of the world.”

Earlier, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, had said: “If you are going to do anything regarding a green energy future, you should start from a low emission base, which is here in Africa. We have the natural resources to do so. If we focus on our strengths today, we can move quickly. We can build the energy for tomorrow first by recognizing the opportunity early and developing all the potential around our natural resources, including natural gas, solar, and biofuels. We must, in particular, leverage our renewable energy potential.

“We must not see Africa as the victim, we are not the victim, we can in fact become the principal players, it is our nation and our continent that will drive the next stage of global economic progress and we can do so by becoming the first truly green civilization in the world.”