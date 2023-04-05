ENDOMETRIOSIS: Report menstrual pain that disturbs your normal activities — Dr Ajayi

By Sola Ogundipe

Nigerian women and girls of reproductive age have been urged to report any menstrual pain that disturbs their normal activities to their doctors because such is not normal.

Giving the admonition weekend in Lagos, the Founder Endometriosis Support Group Nigeria, ESGN, Dr Abayomi Ajayi, said that any unusual pelvic pain that is of unknown origin especially if the pain is associated with menstrual periods is abnormal and should be investigated.

Speaking during the Endometriosis Afrovibe Session – a dance session and awareness activity organised by the ESGN with support from MTN Nigeria to commemorate this year’s annual endometriosis awareness campaign Ajayi said more efforts need to be made to create effective awareness on the condition.

Ajayi said, “Menstrual pain that disturbs your chores is not normal, see a gynaecologist. This awareness campaign is to canvass support for women who are living with this condition to change the narrative in their daily life.

“Continuous enlightenment is necessary because doctors often miss the diagnosis of endometriosis, and sometimes all that is needed is to ask the doctor whether it is possible that you have endometriosis.”

At the event themed: Go Yellow and “Dance for Endo,” he described endometriosis as an inflammatory condition in which the inner lining of the womb grows outside of it, noting that it occurs in one out of every 10 women and girls of reproductive age.

“This growth is commonly occurring on the ovaries and fallopian tubes. This disease causes severe pain that cannot be cured but managed, therefore, more efforts need to be made to create effective awareness on the condition.”

Lamenting the impact of endometriosis on the health and welfare of women living with the disorder, Ajayi said not much research or awareness is being done about endometriosis.

“What this has done is that it has increased the time from when people start having complaints to when the diagnosis is made. In some developed parts of the world, it takes eight to 10 years for the diagnosis to be made, but in Nigeria, it is often diagnosed in women in their late 20s and 30s.”

Further, he noted, “Endometriosis is familiar with women who don’t have children, among those who menstruate early in life like for less than 11 years, and it is also common among women who stop menstruating later in life.

Also speaking, the Clinic Manager of Nordica Fertility Centre, Lagos, Mrs. Tola Ajayi, said despite the awareness efforts of the ESGN, many women and doctors remain ignorant of the condition.

“Endometriosis is just gaining the attention that it is supposed to have. A lot of people still don’t know much about endometriosis. Every month when a woman menstruates, she sheds the lining of the uterus, which comes as menses.

“But in the case of endometriosis, apart from the lining which is present in the uterus, it can also be present in other places like the tongue, on the brain, and on the navel. So when she menstruates every month, that place is also bleeding.

“Some women experience pain during menses, but the pain from endometriosis is more than normal. It is a kind of pain that makes you not functional. If you experience any of these symptoms that I have mentioned, please see a gynaecologist early. Unfortunately, endometriosis has no cure, but can be managed,” she asserted.