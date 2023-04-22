Emir seeks arrest, prosecution over ‘dehumanisation’ of Prof Zuru in Adamawa

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Emir of Zuru Emirate, retired Major-General Muhammadu Sani Sami, Sami Gomo II, has appealed to Federal Government, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and Nigeria Police Force to arrest and prosecute those behind dehumanisation of Professor Abdullahi Abdul Zuru in Adamawa State.

Emir, in a statement in Birnin Kebbi, described the action of Adamawa State indigenes against Professor Zuru as most disrespectful and dehumanising of a responsible law-abiding Nigerian, and elderly citizen.

According to him, “the sad and horrendous news of the assault unleashed on Professor Abdullahi Abdul Zuru by some angry political hoodlooms in Adamawa State was received by the Zuru Emirate Council and the people of Zuru with rude shock.

“The incident was not only unfortunate but it remains the most disrespectful and dehuminising experience a responsible and law-abiding citizen could be allowed to go through, especially in the course of discharging his official duties as a responsible Nigerian.

“Thus, in very strong terms, the Zuru Emirate Council, without any equivocation, utterly condemns this barbaric and dastardly act unleashed on one of its most revered illustrious sons, great scholar and elder.

“The trauma was not only torturous to the person of Professor Zuru and his family, but most embarrassing to the entire people of Zuru Emirate in Kebbi State.

“This is despicable and unacceptable to the people of Zuru in Kebbi State.”

Professor Zuru was attacked by a mob in Adamawa State on April 17 while on duty for INEC as the National Commissioner from the North-West, deployed to the state for the election.

While seeking for justice for Professor Zuru, the Emir of Zuru noted that the mob action was worrisome and shouldn’t have happened from the irritated youths in Nigeria of today.

“On behalf of the entire people of Zuru Emirate, we demand an unreserved apology from the Adamawa State government, INEC, and those concerns.

“We also call on the Federal Government, through its relevant agencies or institutions, to expedite action towards unmasking and prosecuting the perpetrators of this destardly act.

“Sincerely, we wish to use this medium to identify with and express our heartfelt sympathy to our dear son, father, and elder, Professor A. A. Zuru at such a turbulent moment in his life.

“Similarly, the Council commiserate with his family, students and well wishers at this trying time May Allah (SWT) grant him speedy recovery and strength.”