‘Embarrassing’, Todd Boehly raged in Chelsea’s dressing room after Brighton loss

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly reportedly entered the team’s dressing room after the Blues’ defeat to Brighton, describing the club’s current plight as ’embarrassing’.

The west Londoners are now winless in each of their last six games, and on Tuesday must overturn a two-goal first-leg deficit to oust Real Madrid in the Champions League to revive their season.

The Blues have endured a woeful campaign in what is Boehly’s first year of ownership at the club.

The Blues languish in the bottom half of the Premier League having been evicted from the FA Cup implying that their only chance of silverware remains the Champions League where the odds are now tenuous.

Real Madrid will visit Stamford Bridge on Tuesday as Frank Lampard’s side look to overturn their disappointing first-leg defeat. The importance of the upcoming fixture was reportedly not lost on Boehly who took it upon himself to give a rallying cry to the club’s players.

The Telegraph report that the Boehley stormed the Chelsea dressing room after Saturday’s damaging 2-1 defeat to Brighton to vent on the team’s performance.

It is reported that the American labelled the club’s current issues as ’embarrassing’.

He was joined by fellow co-owners Behdad Eghbali and Hansjorg Wyss with the trio waiting until Lampard had finished delivering his verdict before sharing their own thoughts.