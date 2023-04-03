Elon Musk removes New York Times Twitter verification badge

By Biodun Busari

Twitter removed the “verified” badge from the New York Times’ main account on Sunday on the orders of the Chief Executive Officer, Elon Musk.

The Washington Post said Musk made the move overnight after learning that the news organisation would not pay for its Twitter Blue service.

It was reportedly said the move was hinged on Musk’s years-long rancour against the United States journalists who have reported critically on him, and it will raise the risks of impersonation.

It also opposes an internal plan, first reported by the Times on Thursday, to keep the badges on for the 10,000 most-followed organisations, regardless of whether they paid.

Twitter had disclosed that it would commence winding down its traditional verification package starting Saturday.

The microblogging company would achieve this by removing the blue check mark icons it had for years applied to the accounts of verified companies, journalists and public figures, The Washington Post said.

In its place, Twitter is implementing a pay-for-play system that would give the badge to anyone who pays for it — money the company desperately needs to make up for its plunging advertising revenue and billions of dollars in debt.

Twitter Blue will cost users about $8 a month, while businesses wanting verification will be charged $1,000 a month.

By Sunday morning, the Times — Twitter’s 24th-most-followed account, with more than 54 million followers — was one of only a few dozen accounts to have actually seen its badge removed, according to data collected by Travis Brown, a software developer who has been tracking the changes.

The move appears to have been personally directed or encouraged by Musk, who had responded late Saturday night to a meme outlining the Times’ decision to not pay for Twitter verification by saying, “Oh ok, we’ll take it off then.”

Asked about the move Sunday, an NYT spokesperson reiterated that the news organisation is still not “planning to pay the monthly fee for checkmark status for our institutional Twitter accounts.”