Electricity: TCN restores supply Kaduna, Kano, Aba after FG’s intervention 

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, on Sunday disclosed that it will reconnect Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company, Kano Electricity and Aba Power Limited Electric to the national grid following the intervention of the Minister of Power.

The Market Operator, an arm of TCN had a few days ago disconnected the three utilities from the grid for failing to adhere to rules governing the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry, NESI, and for failing to meet up with their financial obligations.

TCN said the companies failed to produce their Bank Guarantees when it was demanded for by the Market Operator, an arm of the TCN.

But the Market Operator, Dr. Edmund Eje in a statement in Abuja said the companies will be reconnected at midnight May 1st, 2023.

“This is coming at the intervention of the Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu, who has considered the collateral consequences on the paying Disco Customers.

“These suspended and disconnected defaulting Market Participants will be reconnected to the National Grid at the instance of the Minister of Power”, he stated.

Dr. Eje added: “The intervention by the Minister of Power has automatically prolonged the grace period to 60 days from this publication.

“All market defaulters should comply with the provisions of the Market Rules with respect to payment of their outstanding invoices, posting of adequate Bank Guarantees, and forwarding of their active Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) as the case may be, to the Market Operator/TCN.

“It should be noted that other defaulters who are yet to be Suspended/Disconnected should cure their defaults within these sixty days. At the expiration of this grace period, the Market Operator will resume sanctions in line with the Market Rules”.