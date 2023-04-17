Electricity customers increase to 10.94m in Q3 2022

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says the number of Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) customers in Nigeria increased from 10.81 million in Q2 2022 to 10.94 million in Q3 2022.

According to the NBS Nigeria Electricity Report for Q3 and Q4 2022 released in Abuja on Monday, the figure showed an increase of 1.20 percent.

The report focuses on energy billed, revenue generated and customers by DISCOS under the reviewed period.

The report said on a year-on-year basis, customer numbers in Q3 2022 declined by 1.19 per cent from Q3 2021 recorded at 11.07 million.

“In Q3 2022, the number of metered customers stood at 5.02 million from 4.96 million in Q2 2022, this indicated a 1.33 per cent increase.

“However, on a year-on-year basis, this grew by 5.71 percent from the figure reported in Q3 2021 at 4.75 million.”

Similarly, the report said that estimated customers stood at 5.91 million in Q3 2022, higher by 1.09 percent from 5.85 million recorded in Q2 2022.

It said on a year-on-year basis, estimated customers declined by 6.38 percent in Q3

2022 from 6.32 million recorded in Q3 2021.

The NBS said revenue collected by the DISCOs during the period stood at N202.62 billion in Q3 2022 from N188.41 billion in Q2 2022, indicating a rise of 7.54 percent.

The report said on a year-on-year basis, revenue generated rose by 5.56 per cent from N191.95 billion in Q3 2021.

It said electricity supply in Q3 2022 stood at 5,024 (Gwh) from 5,227 (Gwh) in Q2 2022.

The report said on a year-on-year basis, electricity supply declined by 8.53 per cent compared to 5,493 (Gwh) reported in Q3 2021.

The NBS said the total customer numbers in Q4 2022 stood at 11.06 million from 10.94 million recorded in Q3 2022, this showed an increase of 1.10 per cent

“On a year-on-year basis, the number of customers in Q4 2022 increased by 5.17 per cent from Q4 2021 recorded at 10.51 million. ”

The report said metered customers in Q4 2022 stood at 5.13 million from the 5.02 million customers recorded in Q3 2022, this indicated a 2.00 per cent growth rate.

“Nevertheless, on a year-on-year basis, this grew by 7.37 per cent from the 4.77 million customers recorded in Q4 2021.”

The report said the number of estimated billing customers was 5.93 million in Q4 2022, which was higher by 0.34 per cent from the 5.91 million reported in Q3 2022.

“On a year-on-year basis, this rose by 3.34 pe4 cent in Q4 2022 from the figure reported in Q4 2021.”

The report said N232.32 billion was generated by the DISCOs in Q4 2022 compared to N202.62 billion recorded in Q3 2022.

It said on a year-on-year basis, revenue collected rose by 16.02 percent from N200.23 billion in Q4 2021.

The report said electricity supply in Q4 2022 stood at 5,611 (Gwh) from 5,024 (Gwh) in Q3 2022, which showed a rise of 11.68 percent.

”On a year-on-year basis, electricity supply declined by 3.48 percent compared to Q4 for 2021.” (NAN)