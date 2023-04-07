Elections: Group faults USA state department’s congratulatory message to Tinubu

By Vincent Ujumadu

AN American -based group, Ekwe Nche Research Institute/Organization, has faulted the United States of America, USA, State Department for sending a congratulatory message to Nigeria’s Ahmed Bola Tinubu, arguing that Tinubu did not emerge constitutionally as president-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Leaders of the group, Dr. Justine Akujieze

Fr. Polycarp Nwachukwu, Luke Nwannunu and Apostle Chinedu Nwabunwanne Yanum said it was unfortunate that the State Department authorized its spokesperson, Ned Price, to send the congratulatory message to Tinubu when there were still unresolved issues about the election.

Their statement read: “Nigeria is the most

populated country in Africa with more than 220 million people and over sixty percent of its population are youths. Nigerian youths are looking up to our country to support the rule of law.

“Amnesty International has consistently rated Nigerian government as one of the worst governments on human rights abuse. We expected that our government interest in Nigeria’s election will strengthen Nigerian democracy and the rule of law.

“Unfortunately, the State Department knowingly or unknowingly, supported the violation of Nigeria’s constitution and the rule of law by congratulating Bola Ahmed Tinubu -who has not met mandated constitutional

requirements- as a president-elect.

“The Nigerian Constitution, in stipulating the requirements for election as Nigerian president, states in Section 134(2) that a candidate must have the highest number of votes cast at the election;

and have not less than 25% of total votes cast in at least two-third of all the states in the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

“Abuja vote distribution for the presidential election held on February 25th, 2023, indicated that Bola Ahmed Tinubu whom you congratulated as a president-elect, secured only 19.76% (90, 902 votes) of the valid votes cast which is less than 25% of the votes mandated by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Considering the foregoing and anticipating that the aggrieved parties will seek redress in court, Ekwe Nche in conjunction with Apostolic Judaism, USA; and Alliance of Persecuted Christians, demand for an immediate rescinding of United States Department of State premature congratulatory messages to a candidate who has not emerged as a winner as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

“Again, we expect our government to help Nigeria strengthen the rule of law. We want the image of the United States of America to remain as a nation based on the rule of law. “We also appreciate United States long bilateral relations with the government and peoples of Nigeria.”