Election observers to deploy 138 personnel for Adamawa governorship supplementary poll

The Northeast Zonal Office of INEC Accredited Domestic Election Observers says it will deploy two personnel, each across the 69 polling units for the governorship supplementary election scheduled for April 18. in Adamawa State.

Alhaji Mukhtar Jada, Co-ordinator of the group, made this known at a news conference in Yola on Monday.

He said their personnel would be strategically placed to observe and monitor compliance with the relevant electoral laws as well as ensure the elections were not manipulated and justice was done to candidates.

Mr Joda explained that the group would also liaise with the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC and Security agencies to ensure their level of readiness for the supplementary polls.

He calls on the electorate in the affected polling units to be peaceful, orderly and disciplined during the conduct of the exercise, saying peace was the bedrock of human development.

In a related development, the coordinator has dismissed as baseless and unfounded a report that the group was partisan and it did not adhere to the normal process of election coverage.

He said the group was duly registered and recognised by INEC, hence their full participation in the recent elections, adding members had visited the Commissioner of Police, INEC, state PDP office but APC officials rejected their request for the visit