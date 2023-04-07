Election: Ayade’s aide calls for C/River APC Chairman’s resignation over poor performance

Chief Henry Onwe, the Special Adviser to Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River on Payroll, has called for the immediate resignation of the APC state Chairman, Barr Alphonsus Eba.

He noted that Eba performed poorly in his ward and local government area during the just concluded 2023 polls.

Chief Onwe, who served as Coordinator of the Governorship Campaign in Yala Local Government Area of the state, made the call in Calabar during an interaction with newsmen.

He alleged that the Governor who contested the senatorial position for the district lost many polling units in Eba’s area.

He maintained that Eba lost several wards, local government and the senatorial district which is unacceptable for a state Chairman of a ruling party like the APC.

He said he was more pained by the loss of the Senatorial election by Governor Ben Ayade, who would have become the frontline candidate for Senate President, a position the state and people of the northern district would have benefitted significantly.

He presented some of the results in Echemofana ward where the State Chairman comes from which he ought to have won effortlessly going by the enormous resources available to him but failed disastrously.

Apparently, the performance of the APC was shameful and falls far short of expectations considering the huge resources at the disposal of the State Chairman of APC.

Chief Onwe noted that it was quite unfortunate that the said Mr Eba is now accusing people of anti-party activities.

According to him, those who did not win their polling units did anti-party and therefore would not be given appointments as if it is his prerogative to give appointments to party faithful’s.

High Chief Onwe urgeed party members to focus more on building the party and reconciling aggrieved members rather than creating enemies within the party.

“We call on Mr Eba to resign before he plunges our great party into more misfortunes and shame in the local government elections. We therefore urge well meaning leaders of the party to join us and other groups in urging Mr Eba to resign immediately.