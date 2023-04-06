Ekiti gets NAF base, Oyebanji pledges logistics support, others

By Rotimi Ojomoyela,Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, on Thursday, pledged to provide some logistics support during the take-off phase for the construction of the Nigerian Air Force Operational Base located in Igbemo-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The Governor, who stated this while performing the official ground-breaking of the Air Force Base, commended the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal, Oludayo Amao for his commitment to the actualisation of the NAF base in the state.

Oyebanji noted that the decision to have the NAF base in the state is to further strengthen the security structure and ensure that the state is secured and protected.

Oyebanji said: “Let me reiterate the fact that the decision to have an airport in our State is primarily for economic, security and tourism development. As a land locked State, we need to open and connect our economy to the rest of the world. As an agrarian economy, one of the ways to expand our economy is to find a way to connect our farm produce to the international market and to develop new frontiers of economic opportunities.

“On our part, our commitment to the Nigerian Airforce Base is not in doubt; that is why we have donated and fenced 1, 250 hectares of land for the building of the operational base and granted it a joint user right of the airport. The Chief of the Air Staff has reciprocated by promising the provision of a DVOR (Navigational Equipment) for the airport, and we are grateful for this.

“In addition, we will also provide some logistics support during the take-off phase in the infrastructural development of the Air Force Base. We are convinced that this type of symbiotic relationship will accelerate the development of our overall plan for the airport.

“For us as Government, we will continue to do everything possible to ensure the airport project is a success. We are also going the extra mile to ensure that security of life and property of our people is guaranteed.

“There is no doubt that when this Air Base is completed, it will further improve security and enhance the operational reach of the Nigerian Air Force and crisis response time for the Nigerian military in Ekiti State and the south west in general.”

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Amao, thanked the state government for providing the NAF a befitting location to establish the base.

He added that the partnership between the NAF and Ekiti State government will open opportunities for further collaboration with a view to bolstering the already existing relations and partnership.

“The proposed Nigerian Air Force Base in Ekiti will provide operational support services to Nigerian Air Force platforms operating in the South-West Geo-political Zone.

“The co-location of this new Base with the newly built State Airport will help enhance the security of this critical infrastructure and boost the confidence ofd travellers, as well as the airport and airspace users.

“It is, therefore, heart-warming that the Ekiti State Government has provided the Nigerian Air Force with this expanse of land for the construction of offices, operational area and personnel accommodation to mention but a few.

“Let me assure the Government and the good people of Ekiti State that the Nigerian Air Force will continue to partner with you in the area of security and other areas of mutual interests.”