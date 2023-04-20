Eid-il-Fitr: NSCDC deploys 52,000 personnel

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Commandant General CG of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has approved the deployment of 52, 000 officers and men of the Corps to provide security during this year’s Eid-el- Fitr celebration across the Federation.

The CG specifically tasked Zonal Commanders to ensure proper security coordination of their zones, while State Commandants are to effectively mobilize Area Commanders, Divisional Officers, Component Commanders and all Special Forces to achieve watertight security for maximum protection of the populace and critical national assets.

“Our resolve to guarantee peace, safety and protection of lives and critical assets in synergy with other security agencies must be carried out through our collective inputs.

“For these obvious reasons, I have charged all Zonal Commanders and State Commandants with these responsibilities and everyone must brace up to discharge their assignments satisfactorily,” the CG said in a statement by the Director of Public Relations at the Corps headquarters, Commandant Olusola Odumosu.

He charged all formations of the Corps to engage community stakeholders in gathering credible intelligence and carry out composite surveillance before, during and after the celebration to prevent surprises from the criminals.

Audi ordered that, deployment of personnel should be focused on prayer grounds, worship centres, recreational facilities, motor parks, gardens, markets, shopping complexes, black spots and critical installations to make the festivity hitch-free.