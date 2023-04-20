Eid-il-Fitr: FG declares Friday, Monday public holidays

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

The Federal Government has declared Friday, April 21 and Monday 24, 2023, as public holidays to mark this year’s EIdil-Fitr celebration.

A statement signed by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Shuiab Belgore, noted that the Minister, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the government yesterday.

While congratulating all Muslims for the successful completion of Ramadan, Aregbesola called on them to “imbibe and practise the virtues of kindness, love, tolerance, peace, self-denial, sacrifice and good neighbourliness, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him).

“The self-restraint, self-denial, sacrifice and deep spiritual consciousness that accompanied the fasting period should not end but be maintained and improved upon in order to be a better person and true worshipper.

Aregbesola assured that President Muhammadu Buhari was fully committed to a peaceful transition of government, following successful elections.

He added that the government’s commitment to the provision of security for the life and property of every citizen and foreigner in the country remained firm.

“He urges Nigerians to be part of the nation’s security architecture by being vigilant and report suspicious individuals and activities to law enforcement agencies nearest to them.

”He noted that security is everybody’s responsibility; he admonishes Nigerians also to report suspicious activities and persons to the N-Alert application,” the statement added.