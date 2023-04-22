Eid Fitri: Aare Akogun Muslumi of Oyo urges Muslim faithful to remain faithful

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

The Aare Akogun Muslumi of Oyo State, Alh. Idris Abolaji Abiola-Ajimobi has urged Muslim faithful to remain faithful after the holy month of Ramadan

Idris made the call in his Eid-el-Fitri message issued by his media aide, Lateef Abayomi, to Muslim faithful in the state and across Nigeria on the celebration of this year’s festivities.

He urged the Muslims to reflect on the essence of the festival, which he described as the ‘Festival of Holiness’.

Idris then implored Muslim faithful to lay aside all forms of religious, ethnic and tribal sentiments, in the interest of unity, peace, progress and prosperity of the state and country.”

Aare Akogun muslumi of Oyo State finally called on Nigerians to fervently pray for the prosperity of the state and the nation and urged them to eschew acts capable of denying them blessings from God.