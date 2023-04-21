Eid-el-fitri: Yari urges prayers for Tinubu

The former governor of Zamfara, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari has urged Muslims to use the Eid-el-fitri celebration to pray for the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu.

Yari who is the Senator-elect (APC, Zamfara West ) made the call while addressing newsmen at his residence in Talata-Mafara town, Talata-Mafara local government area of the state.

He said Nigerians, irrespective of tribe and regional differences should pray for Tinubu to succeed.

“We should pray for Allah’s guidance and support for our president-elect to execute meaningful development for Nigerians.

“We believe in Tinubu, we are confident of his capacity to build Nigeria.

“The APC as a party has blueprints to build Nigeria.”

Yari urged APC members to remain calm and always be law abiding.

“I am using this medium to call on people of the state to continue to support the government at all levels and security agencies toward addressing security challenges.

“People at community levels should support security authorities with intelligence gathering.

“Authorities should be allowed to do their jobs toward addressing security challenges facing our communities,” Yari explained.

He commended APC members in the state for their perseverance and hardwork which led the party to achieve unity, peace and development. (NAN)