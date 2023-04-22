Eid-el-Fitri: Soji Akanbi returns, seeks peaceful transition

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi has, yesterday, said Nigerians should use the opportunity provided by Eid-el-Fitri to pray for peaceful transition.

He eturned to Nigeria after observing Umrah, Lesser Hajj, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Akanbi, who is the Founder of Coalition Movement for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu(COMBAT), after performing Eid-el-Fitri two Rakat prayers at Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria Praying ground, Liberty area in Ibadan, greeted Muslims,”My brothers and sisters, in Islam, I greet us all. Happy Eid-el-Fitri. He, also, prayed for easy and peaceful democratic transition, in Nigeria, come May 29.”

While delivering his Eid-el-Fitri sermon, the Chief Missioner of Ansar-ud-Deen, Alhaji Basheer Olanrewaju charged Muslims to remain good and godly, even, after Ramadan period. He also prayed for Muslim Ummah, Ibadan Land, Oyo-State and Nigeria, as a nation.

Alhaji Olanrewaju lauded the SWAGA Chieftain, Akanbi and described him as a genuine pro-people politician. He prayed for the former federal lawmaker to remain a blessing to humanity.

In the afternoon, the pious Muslim devout, Rilwan Akanbi proceeded to Bodija Estate and Its Environs Muslim Community(BEEMC) Central Mosque, in Ibadan, to observe obligatory Jumuat service.

BEEM’s Chief Iman, Sheikh Abdul Akeem Afuye delivered Islamic lecture on “Importance of Ramadan and Blessings of The Holy Month”. He described strict observance of the Holy Month as grace.

After the Jumuat Service, Professor Kamil Koyejo(KK) Olosho led a special prayer session, to pray for the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all Nigerian leaders.

Prof KK Olosho, who singled out Soji Akanbi, for prayer, described the COMBAT Initiator, Akanbi as an embodiment of loyalty.

“Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi is an embodiment of loyalty. He loves Al-Ummah, Muslim clerics and Humanity, in general. May Almighty Allah always bless his relationship with Muslim clerics. May Allah always preserve him as his blessed servant. Warafanahu Mokanan Aliyan, Bi QudiratiLahi Bi IzatiLahi Bi JalaaliLahi”. Olosho added.