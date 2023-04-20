EID – EL FITRI: Our collective freedom possible if –  NLC

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has ay said Nigerians’ collective freedom is possible only when citizens stand and work together refusing to be divided by the preaching and pleadings to various primordial ties and vacuous sentiments.

In an Eid-Fitri message, President of NLC, Joe AJaero, said “As Ramadan comes to an end and the Moon is seen with all its excitement and anxieties heralding such occasions, Congress felicitates with all Nigerians especially workers who have borne the brunt of the continuous and unrelenting consequences of heartless and visionless governance in the country.

“While suffering, hunger, and disease may have increased exponentially in the Country in the midst of the opulent lifestyles of those who have captured the levers of power and their refusal to heed simple and clear-headed advice to salvage our nation, the essence of this holy period strengthens all of us and gives us hope of a better future not anchored on our leaders but on the supreme and divine powers of the almighty God.

“We enjoin all Muslims to imbibe the spirit of this season and the virtues espoused by the great Prophet to build the nation of our dreams where there will be equality, justice, Peace, and fair play. It is our responsibility as a people, especially as faithful who sit on the high moral ground to allow the expression of those same ideals enshrined in the holy book to not only drive our personal lives but to also propel our search for freedom for all people of Nigeria.

“As the Moon rises, may our freedom rise from the clutches of those who have held our nation down. As the moon is seen, may our light as a nation be seen, and may we then begin to march on the path to greatness. These may not happen until we use the power that the almighty Allah has given to us in this season to pursue the dethronement of wickedness from our nation and the enthronement of liberty, honesty, and integrity upon the land.

“There is hope but only when we take action! Our collective freedom is possible only when we stand and work together refusing to be divided by the preaching and pleadings to various primordial ties and vacuous sentiments. Let us stand together in 2023! Let us pursue our liberty! It is possible! May the Moon bring freedom to our nation!”