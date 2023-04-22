Eid-el-fitri: Ogun NNPP guber candidate felicitates Muslims, charges citizens on peaceful conduct

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

The gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Ogun State, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has congratulated Muslim Ummah on the completion of 2023 Ramadan fasting, urging them to remain committed to the peaceful coexistence with other religious faiths in the society.

Ajadi, who described the Ramadan season as a rare opportunity to commune with God, said the Holy month signifies a period of purification, sacrifice and act of sincere worship.

While urging the people of the state, his supporters and Nigerians as whole to be cautious in celebration, Ambassasor Ajadi warned the youths against being used as agents of destruction by desperate politicians.

Ajadi, who is the Managing Director of Bullion Go-Neat Global Limited, the producer of Coco Samba, made the admonition in a statement he personally signed on Friday to felicitate Muslims across the globe on the successful completion of fasting in the holy month of Ramadan.

According to him: “It is indeed a rare opportunity for all of us to witness the beginning and the very end of the Holy Month of Ramadan. The Holy month signifies a period of purification, sacrifice and act of sincere worship to our Almighty creator.”

“These acts are expected to become our habitual act even beyond the Holy month. An expected end of all religious acts is in the true reflection of the positive impacts of it in our interactions with people even those from other faith. Let’s rise to make our society a habitable one.”

“I equally want to use this golden opportunity of Eid el-fitr to call on my teeming supporters and people of Ogun state generally to be firm against any act that is capable of throwing our settlements into turmoil. This is because the cost of preventing acrimony is lesser than the cost of maintaining peace when it is distorted.”

“Therefore, as we just concluded 2023 general elections and we are in Court to challenge the omission of our party’s name on the ballot paper, bear in mind that we should not be involved in any act that can destabilise our nascent democracy and peaceful coexistence irrespective of religious, political party and ethnic affiliations.”

“My ever energetic youths, your future is brighter than you can ever imagine, don’t use yourself as collateral and obnoxious ladder for desperate politicians to ascend to power.”

“My belief has always been that if your interest is to creditably represent your people, then you have no reason to resort to violence using the children of the people you’re seeking to serve.”

“Eid el-fitr festival connotes sacrifice, selflessness, love and obedience to the tenets of Islam. I therefore enjoin us to draw enduring lessons from the Ramadan and show love to one another as well as promote harmony and peaceful coexistence among our diverse people,” he said.