Eid-el-Fitr: Zamfara Governor-elect felicitates with Muslims

The Zamfara State Governor-elect, Dr. Dauda Lawal, has urged the people to remain steadfast in prayers for sustainable peace in the area.

Lawal in statement on Friday in Gusua also congratulated Muslims in Zamfara and from across the country for witnessing the end of Ramadan and the Eid Al-Fitr celebration.

The statement signed on behalf of the Governor-elect by the Sulaiman Bala Idris, noted that Ramadan was chosen By Allah as the month of fasting and spiritual advancement.

According to the statement, “I felicitate with the good people of Zamfara State on the auspicious occasion of Eid Al-Fitr which marks the conclusion of the Holy month of Ramadan.

“Eid Al-Fitr is a day of joy and thanksgiving to the Almighty Allah for the blessing of witnessing the completion of Ramadan.

“It is a day to thank Allah for allowing us to observe the Ramadan fast as one of the pillars of Islam enshrined in the Glorious

Qur’an. “This has enabled us to experience a great sense of achievement, spirituality, and closeness to Allah.

“Our dear state is in dire need of prayers and goodwill.

“We must be our brother’s keepers and be kind to one another.

“We must uphold the teachings of the Holy month of Ramadan and imbibe them as we live together in peace and harmony.

“We should also not forget to always pray for the return of peace in our dear state.”