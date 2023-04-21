Eid-el-Fitr: Speakership hopeful, Betara felicitates Buhari, Tinubu, Shettima, Muslim faithful

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

Frontline aspirant to the position of the Speaker in the 10th Assembly, Aliyu Betara has rejoiced with President Muhammadu Buhari, President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, vice-President-elect Senator Kashim Shettima and all Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr.

In a statement to commemorate the end of the holy month of Ramadan, Betara who is also the chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations, also enjoined all Muslim faithful to sustain the good deeds exhibited during the holy month and continue to practice the teachings of prophet Muhammad (S. A. W).

While noting that Ramadan has taught all faithful how to live a selfless and Godly life, the lawmaker who represents Biu/Bayo/Shani/Kwaya Kusar Federal Constituency of Borno State in the House of Representatives underscored the need for peaceful co-existence and the unity of Nigeria.

Betara also prayed for continued peace and unity of Nigeria, calling on all citizens to join hands in project of nation building.

He said: “I wish to enjoin all Muslim faithful to moderate during the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr and continue to extend love to one another, especially the less-privileged in our society.

“We should also sustain virtues of self-discipline, sacrifice and compassion to fellow Nigerians, irrespective of religion, tribe or race.

“I wish to enjoin all Nigerian citizens to pray Almighty Allah to continue to guide and lead our leaders aright in the journey of nation building.”