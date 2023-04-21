EID EL-FITR: Rededicate yourselves to Prophet Mohammed’s teachings, Oborevwori tells Muslims

Oborevwori

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-DELTA State Governor-Elect and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has urged Muslims to rededicate themselves to the teachings of Prophet Mohammad.

Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, felicitated with Muslims across the country on the occasion of this year’s Eid El-Fitr and stressed the need for inter-religious harmony in Nigeria.

The Governor-Elect who is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria said: “As Muslims globally celebrate Eid Mubarak, I urge our Muslim brothers and sisters to continue to pray for the peace, unity, and progress of Nigeria.

“I believe that no matter our faith, religion should be more than a badge of identity; it should also serve as a vehicle to contribute to the socio-economic advancement of our country.”

He prayed that the bonds of friendship, service, and commitment to the unity and peaceful co-existence of Nigeria will be renewed and strengthened in this season.

Oborevwori encouraged Nigerians to remain hopeful about the future of Nigeria, notwithstanding the current economic and security challenges.