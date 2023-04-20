Eid-el-Fitr: Ramadan has refined our minds, no turning back – Tinubu 

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, said the just-concluded Ramadan has helped refine “our minds in pursuit of higher ideals for which there should be no turning back.”

Tinubu said this in his Eld-el-fitr message, marking the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan on Thursday in Abuja.

The President-elect expressed his readiness “to walk with all Nigerians” in the spirit of love and sacrifice.

He stressed on the need for Nigerians to love one another and rededicate themselves to making the country great.

“We thank Almighty Allah for the grace to witness this year’s eid-el-fitri celebration after the Holy Month of Ramadan.

“For Muslims in our country and all over the world, Ramadan is a sacred spiritual obligation as one of the five pillars of Islam.

“With the help of Almighty Allah, we have gone through a period of abstinence, self-discipline, self-reflection, self-purification in gratitude and total submission to the will of Allah.

“We have engaged in fervent prayers and supplications to Allah,” he said.

Tinubu added:”Beyond the self-abnegation and pious living that the fasting imposed on Muslims, the just concluded spiritual exercise have helped to improve our moral character.

“The period has also helped to refine our minds in pursuit of higher ideals for which there should be no turning back.

“At the heart of our faith and a major demand on all faithful, is the requirement to commit ourselves to wholesome living.

“This entails love for one another, love for fellow humans regardless of creed, region and ethnicity, love for our communities and love for country.”

“To love one another, have compassion, empathy and love our beloved country meant we must become better citizens in line with the teachings of Prophet Muhammed.

“We must constantly seek to become a better version of ourselves in patriotism, dedication to duty and honesty. We must also never be weary of doing what is right, fair and just to all.

“We are at the dawn of a Renewed Hope for a better, greater and a more prosperous Nigeria.

“And I stand ready to walk with all Nigerians, young and old, male and female with this opportunity to serve you in honour and dignity.

“This is a commitment that I have made and one in which we cannot afford to fail”.

