Eid-el-Fitr: Police arrest 26 thugs in Bauchi

The Police Command in Bauchi has warned criminals who want to perpetuate crimes during and after the Eid-el-Fitr festival to desist or face the full weight of the law.

The command also announced the arrest of 26 political thugs across the state.

This is contained in a statement by the Spokesman of the Command, SP Ahmed Wakil, on Tuesday in Bauchi.

He advised people with criminal intentions to keep off Bauchi as there would be no room for them to operate.

Wakil assured the residents of the state that their duty towards maintaining law and order, providing adequate security of lives and property, preventing and detecting crimes and enforcing the laws to preserve civil order is in top gear.

“Criminals will be dealt with when they commit any offence and we can do our work with human face.

“Police would continue to put efforts and watertight security in the state and the serenity of the upcoming Eid-el-Fitr celebration in the state and its environs,” he said.

The spokesman added that the command would continue to smoke out criminals with consistent effort.

He said a team of operation restore peace led by the Commander while on visibility Policing Patrol arrested 26 thugs in various locations across the state.

According to him, exhibits recovered from the suspects include three knives, four machetes, two sharp iron and one small Antler.

“During interrogation, all the suspects confessed to having partaken in the activities of thug and thuggery (Sara-suka) towards terrorising the innocent citizens of the state.

“All suspects will be immediately charged to court after investigations,” he said.

Wakil reiterated that criminal elements should know that they cannot escape.

“If you commit any crime you will be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law,” he warned.