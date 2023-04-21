Eid-El-Fitr: Oshiomhole felicitates with Muslims

Adams Oshiomhole

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo North Senator-elect and former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has urged Muslims to replicate the virtues learned during Ramadan in their everyday conduct as we all work towards the enhancement of a new society where, peace, love and progress reign, irrespective of our diversity in beliefs.



In a message he signed and released by his chief media aide Victor Oshioke, Oshiomhole said it is a refreshing new day filled with joy and hope for Muslims around the world, after the successful completion of the Ramadan fasting, which is one of the compulsory pillars of Islam. Among other rewards, he said the month of Ramadan offered Muslim faithfuls a divine path to imbibe a spirit of kindness, love, tolerance, peace , self denial, good neighbourliness and a total submission to the will of Allah.



He prayed that almighty Allah, in his infinite mercy, continue to guide and bless us all.



He also wished President Buhari, President elect Tinubu, Vice President-elect Shettima and all Muslims a Happy Eid-el-fitr.



He said “I felicitate with our Muslim Ummah on this very auspicious occasion of Eid-el-Fitr. It is, without doubt, a refreshing new day filled with joy and hope after the successful completion of Ramadan fasting, which is one of the compulsory pillars of Islam.



“Among other rewards, the month of Ramadan offered muslim faithfuls a divine path to imbibe a spirit of kindness, love, tolerance, peace, self denial, sacrifice, good neighbourliness and total submission to the will of Allah. We pray that these virtues learned and tenaciously observed, remain evident in our conduct as we all work towards the enhancement of a new society, where love, peace, and progress reign, irrespective of our diversity in beliefs.”