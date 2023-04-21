Eid el-Fitr: Ogun Assembly member-elect, IWA urges renewal of faith in God

By Gabriel Olawale

The Ogun State House of Assembly Member-elect in Abeokuta South Constituency II, Honourable Igbalaye Wasiu Ayodele (IWA) has felicitated with Muslim faithful across the country, most especially in Ogun State and Abeokuta South Constituency on this year’s occasion of Eid-el-Fitri celebration.

A statement made available to newsmen by his Media adviser, Adeyemi Obadimu Veron, stated that the annual spiritual exercise, which is one of the five pillars of Islam, will contribute more to their spiritual well-being.

According to IWA, Ramadan is a period that gives an opportunity to renew faith in Almighty Allah through sacrifice and adherence to the teachings of the Holy Quran.

IWA noted that this season of discipline and sacrifice has availed Muslims another opportunity to reflect on the essence of living a holy life.

While urging Muslim faithful to imbibe the lessons learned from the one-month spiritual exercise, the House of Assembly Member-elect also urged Muslim faithful to continue to offer prayers for abiding peace in the Ogun State and the Nation in general.