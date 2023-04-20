Eid-el-Fitr: Obasa charges Muslims on lessons of Ramadan

Mudashiru-Obasa

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa has felicitated with Muslims in Nigeria and across the world for the successful conclusion of this year’s Holy month of Ramadan, when Muslims observe ‘Sawm’.

Obasa noted that the grace given Muslims during the fasting period, which culminates in this year’s Eid-el-Fitr, is a renewal of the need to constantly show gratitude to Almighty Allah for His provision, His love and protection.

Obasa in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Eromosele Ebhomele, commended Muslim faithful in Nigeria for spending the Ramadan period praying for not themselves alone, but the country.

He expressed optimism that Nigeria would soon begin to experience a new direction with the forthcoming change of leadership baton between President Muhammadu Buhari and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Obasa thanked Lagosians for keeping faith in the government and constantly supporting it to succeed. He also praised Nigerians for remaining resolute and resilient with the hope of seeing the country of their dream just as he urged Muslims not to forget the lessons embedded in Ramadan and Eid-el-Fitr.

“Almighty Allah has been good to us in Nigeria. We can all attest to this looking at how far we have trudged as a nation in quest of happiness for its citizens.

“No doubt, the citizens have also continued to help the country through our love for one another, our unending efforts to keep Nigeria United and above all, our prayers and supplications to Almighty Allah.

“Therefore, as we join Muslims across the world to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Fitr, we need to commend ourselves for playing positive roles to better our society and further task ourselves to do more as we move towards new administrations in many states and at the centre.

“We must remain conscious of the lessons of Ramadan and continue to put them into practice beyond this period. Now that our hopes are renewed ahead May 29 being the date for the inauguration of Nigeria’s next administration, let’s continue to seek the face of Allah to help the government meet the yearnings of citizens.

“Beyond this celebration, we need not forget that there is strength unity. Thus, we must shun vices that can likely put pegs on our collective aspirations for a better Nigeria.

“On behalf of my family, my colleagues, staff and management of the Lagos State House of Assembly, I wish us all a beautiful Eid-el-Fitr celebration. Eid Mubarak!” he said.