Eid-el-Fitr: Nasarawa Speaker urges sustained prayers for Nigeria ahead May 29

*Preach peace, unity amongst citizens

By David Odama

LAFIA – AS Muslim communities prepare to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Fitr heralding the end of the Ramadan Fast, Speaker Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi has vurged Nigerians especially the Muslims faithful to sustain the prayers and other good virtues exhibited during the holy month for the successful transition of government coming up May 29 .

The Speaker in a message signed by his Press Secretary, Jibrin Gwamna also urged Nigerians to keep hope alive even as he felicitated with Muslims on successful ending the month long Ramadan fast and the sallah festival.

According to the statement, “this is the critical moment for Nigerians irrespective of religion, political and ethnic background to come together and offer prayers, unite and accept one another’s opinions so as to overcome the emerges challenges confronting the nation”.

Balarabe Abdullahi called on believers to use the period to sustain their prayers for the nation to overcome its emerging challenges, enjoining the citizens to use their diversity as source of unity and strength.

He called on the Youths to remain committed to the constituted authorities, champion the course of peace, unity and development in the society.

While congratulating Muslims for successfully coming to the end of the Ramadan Fast, the speaker appealed for support for the less privileged in the society to give them sense of belonging.

The Speaker used the Sallah celebration to admonish leaders at all levels to see responsibility placed on them as call to service to provide the necessary requirements of life for the citizens.

Balarabe Abdullahi who also tasked religion and community leaders to continue to preach peace and unity among their people noted that it was by so doing the nation will development, see peace and experience unity.

It would be recalled that the Speaker is currently in the holy land of Saudi Arabia performing Lesser Hajj.